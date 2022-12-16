At least 3 people dead following crash between bus and tractor-trailer in Virginia

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say at least three people died following a crash involving a commercial bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 early Friday morning.

State police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg.

Authorities said the bus was carrying 22 passengers, and no one was wearing any type of seat belt.

Both drivers and remaining passengers have been transported to various hospitals in the area with different levels of injuries, police said.

Police have not released the identities of those who died, saying that positive identification and next of kin are in the process of being made.

Authorities said two eastbound lanes on the interstate were blocked until around 11:30 a.m.

This story was first reported by WTVR.