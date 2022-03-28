At least 3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on snowy Pennsylvania highway

A Pennsylvania county coroner said at least three people died in a collision involving more than 50 vehicles that closed a portion of an interstate and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said the search of Monday's scene hasn't been completed because of the burning vehicles, but he suspects there could be more victims. The crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. and John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the agency, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and likely contributed to the accident.

John Blickley, a spokesperson for the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said “The road conditions when the squall came through contributed to the accident,” the New York Times reported.

Authorities said on Monday that around 50-60 vehicles were involved in the pileup crash. Police said a large fire involving several vehicles had continued to burn as they arrived on scene.