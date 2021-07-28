'Arthur' ending after 25 years

Arthur, the beloved children’s show, is ending after a 25-year run.

The show’s screenwriter, Kathy Waugh, made the revelation during an interview on the "Finding DW" podcast.

The animated series chronicled the life of Arthur, an eight-year-old aardvark since 1996. It featured multiple characters from diverse backgrounds.

The final season will reportedly debut in the winter of 2022.

However, the show's executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR that Arthur will still be available on PBS KIDS.

Arthur is the longest-running children's animated series in the U.S.

