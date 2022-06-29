Armored truck driver rescued as vehicle teeters above California interstate

SACRAMENTO — Fire officials in California say the driver of an armored vehicle was rescued after a Brinks truck teetered above an overpass on Tuesday in Sacramento.

The Woodland Fire Department shared images of the scary moment on Facebook, which showed the truck dangling over the edge of Interstate 5.

California Highway Patrol told CBS affiliate KOVR that the truck driver was driving too fast when it rear-ended another vehicle, sending the Brinks truck through a guardrail before coming to a stop on concrete barriers near the edge of the interstate.

The news outlet reported that tow trucks held the armored vehicle in place while fire crews used a ladder truck to rescue the driver.

Fire officials said the driver was evacuated from the vehicle safely.

The Brinks truck driver was not cited, KOVR reported.