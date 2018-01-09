Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump announces he's running for Senate

Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff who was pardoned of a contempt of court charge by President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that he will run for Senate.

As sheriff of Maricopa Coumty, Arpaio used controversial methods to curb crime and immigration. In 2017, Arpaio was found guilty of contempt of court for defying a judge's orders to stop detaining individuals solely on suspicion that they were in the country illegally.

Arpaio will be running for the Senate seat vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced in late 2017 that he won't seek re-election.

Arpaio will be 86 on election day 2018.

More on this as it develops.