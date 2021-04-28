Watch
Reports: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

Evan Vucci/AP
Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:59:44-04

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press and the New York Times that a search warrant had been executed by federal investigators at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence and office.

According to The Associated Press, former President Donald Trump's lawyer has been under investigation for his business dealings in Ukraine for several years.

The reasons behind the search were not immediately available, but it comes as news of the Justice Department continuing its investigation into the former New York City mayor.

According to The AP, federal authorities are looking into whether Giuliani pressed Ukraine into investigating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by digging up dirt on them.

The New York Times reported that federal agents confiscated electronic devices.

According to ABC News, Giuliani's cell phone was also seized.

The New York Times was the first to report news of the warrant.

