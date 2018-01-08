Anti-Trump protest planned ahead of championship game

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 7: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a weekend trip with Republican leadership and members of his cabinet at Camp David, on January 7, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Several civic and community activists plan to protest the Trump Administration during Monday’s National Championship game.

Hundreds of people plan to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs while he is in the stadium.

“Every measure the previous administration put in place to protect the well-being of people and the planet has been under attack by the Trump administration. We urge all citizens to get engaged to stop the assault on our civil and human rights, and on health, education and the environment,” said Richard Rose, president of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP.

The groups also plan to tweet throughout Trump’s visit to Atlanta and attendance at the game.

 