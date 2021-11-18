Ann Arbor becomes 1st US city to require free menstrual products in restrooms

A city in Michigan is the first city in the nation to require free menstrual products in all public restrooms.

According to the Associated Press, the Ann Arbor city council unanimously approved the ordinance earlier this week, and it's slated to begin on Jan. 1.

Every public restaurant, including those located in bars and restaurants, must provide toilet paper, soap, paper towels, tampons, and menstrual pads.

MLive. com reported that those in violation will be fined $100.

City council member Travis Radina told the news outlet that the new ordinance includes men's restrooms, too.