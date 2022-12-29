American Girl unveils first-ever South Asian 'Girl of the Year' doll

An American Girl doll is making history.

Kavika Sharma, Kavi for short, is American Girl's 2023 Girl of the Year, the doll maker announced Thursday in a news release.

According to the company, Kavi is their first-ever South Asian Girl of the Year character, CNN and ABC News reported.

The doll company says she is a spunky broadway-loving dancer and singer from Metuchen, New Jersey.

Her character grew up in a close-knit Indian family, and she is most happy singing broadway tunes and learning Bollywood moves.

“As we ring in a new year, we’re excited to have Kavi Sharma take center stage in our popular Girl of the Year lineup,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, in the news release. “Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi’s culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are.”

The doll, plus the accompanying book, retails for $115.