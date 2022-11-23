7 Michigan State players charged with assault in wake of stadium tunnel incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office has charged 7 members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following last month's Spartans/Wolverines game.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the incident that he expected the players to be criminally charged.

Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while the 7th has been charged with a felony.

The charges are as follows:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Neither school has yet commented on the charges. This article will be updated with any statements they release.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, a video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of what happened.

The incident also prompted Michigan University to add security in the cramped tunnel underneath the stadium