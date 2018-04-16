7 inmates killed in South Carolina prison violence
Scripps National
5:55 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were injured after an incident at a South Carolina prison, the South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted Monday morning.
The incident involved multiple inmate-on-inmate fights that began at 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina. The prison was secured at 2:55 a.m., the department tweeted.
