5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas.

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.

Police say the five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van. They were reportedly being treated at a hospital in the area.

Police say the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services to people with developmental delays or disabilities.

“Our C B King Family is hurting tonight. We don’t have the words right now to express our pain," a spokesperson for the school said in a statement, according to KARK, the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas.