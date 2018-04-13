3-year-old pays for family dinner in Indiana with fake credit card

WMAR Staff
6:19 AM, Apr 13, 2018
A family goes out to dinner, and then one of them tries to pay the bill with a fake credit card. But rather than handcuffs, the situation ended with an adorable moment and a grateful family.

A 3-year-old girl goes out to dinner with her family, and decides to pick up the check.

The problem? Her credit card is fake.

This is what the little girl handed a waiter at a Carabba's in Indiana - a fake pink credit card. 22-year-old Wendell Davenport decided to play along. Not only taking her card, but drawing a receipt for her, and putting her check in its own folder.

The girl's family appreciated what the waiter did, and left him an additional tip along with the toddler's signed receipt.

