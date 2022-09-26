2 injured after shots fired in Chicago police station

Two people have been injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Chicago police station, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police said in a Monday afternoon press conference that they were not immediately releasing what type of guns were involved. They did say that the suspect was "in possession" of two guns which were pointed at officers.

It was unclear what type of ammunition was in the guns or if there were live rounds in the firearms.

Police Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday that when the suspect pointed a firearm toward officers, they were shot.

Brown said there were various officers in various parts of the floor of the building where the incident occurred who responded.

Brown said the suspect is identified as a male and had a long history of arrests.

The Sun-Times reported that the incident happened inside the Homan Square station on the city’s west side.

The outlet reported that one person was critically wounded. It also reported a second person who was not shot was injured during the incident.

A suspect was in custody. The investigation was still ongoing as of later on Monday.