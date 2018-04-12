$1M lawsuit claims Purdue basketball star Isaac Haas knowingly gave woman STD

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman filed a $1 million civil suit against Purdue University basketball standout Isaac Haas on Tuesday claiming she contracted chlamydia and herpes from him after he lied about having been given a clean bill of health.

The suit, filed in Tippecanoe County Circuit Court on behalf of the woman by the law firm of Hume Smith Geddes Green & Simmons, LLP, claims Haas “explicitly assured [Plaintiff] he had been tested for sexually transmitted diseases… and was currently without a sexually transmitted disease or condition.”

The suit also claims that the woman received text messages from another former romantic partner of Haas, who claimed that Haas was aware of his diagnosis and that he had “infected a number of other individuals” prior to the woman who filed the suit.

In addition to Haas, the suit names Purdue University and the alleged former romantic partner of Haas as defendants. The woman’s attorneys claim in the suit that, after the former romantic partner contacted the plaintiff, she texted her that she had learned of the lawsuit “via one of [Haas’] coaches” and tried to recant her story. The suit alleges that is evidence of a coordinated effort between Haas, the second woman and Purdue coaches to “cover up Haas’ knowledge and wrongful conduct.”

Filed alongside the lawsuit were dozens of pages of alleged texts between Haas, the plaintiff and the other woman named in the suit.

Asked for comment Wednesday, Purdue said it was aware of the lawsuit, but that the school had no comment.

The lawsuit asks for the case to be heard in a jury trial, and for damages to be paid to the plaintiff in the amount of $1 million.

A call to the law firm representing the plaintiff was not immediately returned.