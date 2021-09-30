13-year-old boy shot at Memphis school, suspect detained, police said

Authorities in Memphis say a child was shot and wounded at school, and the alleged juvenile shooter has turned himself in.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to Cummings Elementary School at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, where they found a 13-year-old boy had been shot.

The student was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, police said in a press conference.

Police said the alleged suspect was another student at the school who fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

Police later confirmed the male juvenile suspect had turned himself in and was in custody.

Shelby County Schools said the shooting occurred at Cummings K-8, which houses grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

School officials said on social media that the school is on lockdown, and parents have been notified of the situation.

Police said the school was evacuated.

Officials said the motive of the shooting is unknown, and the investigation is still ongoing.