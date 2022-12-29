What will be the major political headlines in 2023?

WASHINGTON — 2022 was certainly an intense year for politics. The Supreme Court changed abortion laws. The midterm election saw Republicans take back the House and Democrats keep the Senate.

Not to mention, bills involving gun safety, climate change, prescription drugs, and computer chip manufacturing all passed through Congress.

So what will 2023 bring?

POLITICAL PREDICTIONS

Remember, American politics will look a lot different in 2023.

There is more uncertainty, more gridlock, and likely a whole lot of 2024 announcements.

Uncertainty begins with who will be the Speaker of the House. While Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is favored for the job, he still needs to lock down 218 votes on the floor of the House.

Because a number of Republicans in the House have said they won't vote for him, it's unclear if he will be able to secure the position.

Another political prediction involving Congress is the likelihood that fewer major bills will pass. That's because Republicans will control the House by then.

Democrats will keep control of the Senate.

Leaders may be able to pass their own priorities in their own chambers, but once a bill reaches the other, it may not even get a vote.

If there is any one political issue that is poised to face more scrutiny from Congress next year, it's the border. Republicans are vowing to make it the first bill they pass in the House. Democrats want a deal to provide legal protections for immigrants already here.

2024 CAMPAIGNS

A big decision from President Joe Biden will happen in 2023 involving 2024. While the president has repeatedly said he plans on running for reelection, he has yet to make it official.

One reason? If you ask political observers, the only reason he would even contemplate not running is his age. On inauguration day in 2025, Biden would be 82 if he runs and wins.

He would be 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term. Another 2024 debate will unfold in 2023 as well.

Who will challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination?

The former president has already launched his 2024 campaign, but it doesn't appear his announcement will clear the field.

Big decisions are expected from Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

SUPREME COURT INFLUENCE

Several high-profile opinions will be issued in 2023 from the Supreme Court — continuing their influence on American life.

Justices will decide how much race should play in college admissions, and they'll determine the future of Biden's student loan program.

Oral arguments, in that case, are slated for the end of February.