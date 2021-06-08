WH negotiations with GOP on infrastructure deal is done, Biden starts bipartisan push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package.

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday, according to an administration official granted anonymity to discuss the private thinking.

Biden has started reaching out to senators from both parties as he strives to build bipartisan compromise.

Republicans offered a $928 billion proposal, which included about $330 billion in new spending.

Biden was seeking a $1.7 trillion investment in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.