Pelosi introduces bill that would establish committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced a bill that would establish a “Select Committee” to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi said in a statement Monday evening that H.Res. 503 was drafted over the weekend and has now been sent to the Rules Committee.

The introduction of the legislation comes after Republicans blocked a bill in the Senate that would have formed an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

“Sadly, as of last week, there remains no prospect for additional votes from Republican Senators to create the National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Complex,” wrote Pelosi in her statement.

During the attack on the Capitol, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump violently stormed the building as Congress worked to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the Electoral College. Multiple people died during or shortly after the riot and the event led to the second impeachment of Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen. The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault,” wrote Pelosi.

Under the new legislation, the investigative committee would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses. Pelosi would appoint eight members and five members would be appointed “after consultation with” Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The House is expected to vote on the measure this week. The Washington Post reports that a procedural vote will be held on Tuesday, with a vote on the bill itself expected Wednesday.