New York AG seeks Trump's testimony in ongoing civil suit regarding his business

NEW YORK — New York's attorney general is seeking former President Donald Trump's testimony in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said.

Attorney General Letitia James' office has requested that Trump sit for a deposition on Jan. 7, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. James' office declined to comment.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization's business practices since 2019. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court denied Trump's bid to keep his tax returns out of the hands of investigators.

In July, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was charged with several crimes linked to tax fraud.

Trump's son, Eric, has already spoken with state investigators. He sat for a deposition in October, according to Bloomberg.

In the past, Trump has decried the investigation as part of a "witch hunt."