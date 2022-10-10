Latino vote in Nevada may sway control of Congress

LAS VEGAS — This week marks four weeks until the midterm election.

While races across Nevada will be followed closely — on election night, control of Congress will depend on outcomes across the country.

KEEP AN EYE ON NEVADA

What do you think of when you think of Nevada?

The lights of Vegas?

The fountains on the strip?

The gambling in the casinos?

Regardless of whether you live in Nevada, like visiting the state, or have never gone there in your life, you will want to pay attention to Nevada on election night.

That's because, in Nevada, the governor, a U.S. senator, and three out of the four members of the House facing re-election this year are all Democrats. It's a pretty blue state historically.

However, based on current polling, it's possible that all of the Democratic candidates will lose.

If that happens, it would be a major victory for conservatives and a likely sign of a Republican wave.

It's also possible Democrats still win those races, with the victories potentially keeping Democrats in charge of Congress.

That's why on election night, if you want to look smart in front of your friends, tell them to keep an eye on Nevada.

The results may even be last since it's a state on Pacific time.

LATINO VOTE

With early voting beginning in Nevada in just a few days, the ultimate question facing candidates is what issue will impact voters the most?

Around 1 in 5 voters in the state are Latino.

In fact, nationwide, Latinos are poised to impact races more than ever.

Right now, nationally, Democrats have a +21-point lead among Latinos, according to an NBC poll.

That's a significant margin.

But in 2020, according to the same poll, they had a +26-point lead.

In 2018, Democrats had a 34-point lead.

It was a 42-point lead in 2012.

So why are Latinos going away from the Republican party?

"There are a lot of Latinos who are followers of the Republican Party," said Pedro, a Latino voter in his 60s.

"I am undecided," Stephanie Asta, a business owner in East Las Vegas, said.

Asta said inflation, the right amount of gun control, and her faith would sway her vote.

"For Latin families, morals are something very important to us," Asta said.

Pedro said something similar, although he added immigration is still swaying him the most.

"It'll be three issues for me — immigration, health, and education," Pedro said.

So remember, keep an eye on Latino voters as campaigns hit the home stretch, especially in Nevada.

What happens in Vegas, politically, won't stay there.

It'll impact the entire country.