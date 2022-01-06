Biden marks first anniversary of Capitol riots with speech

President Joe Biden on Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building with an address to the nation.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will address the nation from Washington at 9 a.m. ET.

Following a speech from then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, disrupting the certification of the presidential election results.

Rioters broke windows, fought hand-to-hand with police officers and briefly delayed official proceedings in the Capitol.

Many of the rioters that day were fueled by false claims of widespread voter fraud — false claims that were pushed by Trump and other top Republicans.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the riots. Several other Capitol police officers died by suicide in the days after the attack.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden in his speech would place blame for the riots on his predecessor, President Donald Trump.

"I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former president and attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters," Psaki said.

NBC News reports that Biden will not mention Trump by name in his address on Wednesday.