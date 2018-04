Tulsa -- It's the time of year in Oklahoma to start thinking about severe weather. Plan to attend the 2nd Annual Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Woodland Hills Mall Saturday, April 7 from noon until 4pm.

Kids of all ages can learn the science behind weather, storm safety, and even meet the 2 Works for You Weather Team in person…and it’s all free!

The entire 2 Works for You weather team including Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier, Taft Price, Kirsten Lang, Brandon Wholey, and Jon Haverfield, plus our Elite Storm Chasers, will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos. Ask them your weather questions and try your hand at the green screen.

Join us on the lower level of the mall in the Dillard's court. Check-in begins at noon. The first 200 to check in starting at 11:45 am in Dillard’s court will receive a Severe Weather Awareness SWAG bag.

Outside the mall, in the Pine Cone parking lot (near the food court entrance), check out our storm chaser vehicles, the Tulsa Life Flight helicopter, first response vehicles, the East Oklahoma K9 Search Team, and be sure to tour the 40' National Weather Traveling Museum.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: