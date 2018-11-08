TULSA, OK (KJRH) - It was the only state question in Oklahoma to pass on November 6, and it passed by a wide margin.

SQ 794, or Marcy's Law, received 78% votes in favor, paving the way for the amendment to the State Constitution. The proposal gives victims a greater voice in court proceedings, and notifies victims and their families of court hearings for the accused.

One of the advocates of the law is Sheri Farmer. She lives in Tulsa with her husband Bo, and fights for victims' rights in the criminal justice system.

In 1977, their eight-year-old daughter Lori was brutally killed - one of the girls in the unsolved Girl Scouts murders. The death, while it remains tragic, has inspired Farmer to fight for victims' rights.

Until November 6, Farmer has felt victims haven't gotten proper treatment. But with Marsy's Law passing, she says it's a big step toward victims getting the rights they deserve.

"We honor the journey that other crime victims are on now," Farmer said. "And maybe it will make it easier for them than it was for us."

Farmer says the law gives more rights to victims without taking away the rights of the accused, which was a concern of those in opposition of the question. Marsy's Law was on the ballot and approved in six different states.