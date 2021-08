TULSA — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 75 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they received a report of a motorcycle driving recklessly on the highway just before the crash near the Apache and Lewis exit.

A witness told police they saw the man driving at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital.