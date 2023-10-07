Youth Services of Tulsa sells out annual fundraiser on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — Restaurants on the Restless Ribbon are gearing up for Thursday's tenth annual Taste of Brookside fundraiser to support Youth Services of Tulsa (YST).

The sold-out event sees over a dozen local establishments participating.

Craig Henderson, Clinical Director at YST, spoke about the range of resources they provide to young adults. "We provide counseling not only to communities but also kids who are involved in the juvenile justice system," Henderson said.

YST's services include a drop-in center for homeless youth, transitional living apartments, and healthcare through a partnership with OU Community Medicine.

"People are probably most familiar with our shelter, our safe place," said Henderson. "You see the signs all over Tulsa."

Henderson said the campus offers an inclusive environment with snacks, a coffee shop, basketball and volleyball courts, and a community garden. It serves as a place for young adults to focus on schoolwork, connect with resources, or simply seek refuge from harm.

"We have a 24-hour, seven days a week shelter that youth can come to if they're feeling unsafe, or need a safe place, or if families need a bit of rest," explained Henderson.

Since the start of the pandemic, YST reports a surge in trauma cases among youth served. Henderson observed a spike in mental health issues and academic challenges. Henderson believes the uptick is due, in part, to increased stress within families.

If you weren't able to purchase a ticket to Taste of Brookside, YST says supporters can get involved through volunteering or donating.

For more information about Youth Services of Tulsa, click here.

