Young Oklahoma State fan sports flawless Mike Gundy Halloween costume

Nine-year-old Presley, a big Oklahoma State fan, got to dress up as her favorite football coach, mullet and all, for Halloween.

The girl, who lives in Jenks with her family, said she was able to convince her mother, Hailey Lada, to let her dress up as Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy. And Presley is hoping Gundy himself sees the outfit.

The Cowboys picked up a big win over the weekend, as they defeated Texas 38-35 in Stillwater.

I wonder what Mike Gundy thinks? It's pretty spot on.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: