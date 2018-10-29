Young Oklahoma State fan sports flawless Mike Gundy Halloween costume
2:51 PM, Oct 29, 2018
Nine-year-old Presley, a big Oklahoma State fan, got to dress up as her favorite football coach, mullet and all, for Halloween.
The girl, who lives in Jenks with her family, said she was able to convince her mother, Hailey Lada, to let her dress up as Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy. And Presley is hoping Gundy himself sees the outfit.
The Cowboys picked up a big win over the weekend, as they defeated Texas 38-35 in Stillwater.
