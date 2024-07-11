YOU CAN FLY: Aviation program brings flight to Rejoice Christian School

OWASSO, Okla. — For many, a career in the sky is just a dream, but for kids at Rejoice Christian, it's about to become a reality.

Administrators and students talked with us about the new aviation program, which is moving kids one step closer to earning their flight wings.

Aviation is the second-largest industry in Oklahoma, and the younger generation is eager to get in the sky.

So, Rejoice Christian and 115 other high schools across the state took part in the ‘You Can Fly' program.

James Cox is teaching the program and said his course will have a little bit of everything.

The curriculum is pretty straight forward. We tough a little bit of history and aerodynamics, aircraft performance, and things like that. It's a lot like a pilot grounds school but a little more in depth in aviation like careers and things like that so we're going to touch on pilot grounds schools and drones.

Student Addison Clinton told 2 News this will get her closer to her dream of being a pilot.

“I’m kind of leaning toward being a flight attendant or pilot, right now, is my focus, so I thought this would be a good class to take,” said Clinton.

The school will have both Aviation I and II.

With this program, students will learn different career paths in the sky. But also, be hands on with flight simulators and learning how to fly drones.

Emma Burch 2 News Oklahoma reporter

Once they complete the course, they can take an FAA knowledge test to pave the way for their pilot's license. They will also be eligible to take the Part 107 drone pilot certification.

Sophomore Isac Bustamante said this program is a great way for him to gain another skill.

“I just wanna learn new things, you know. I just want to learn how to fly because that could come in any situation," Bustamante said.

With less than a month until school starts, both Addison and Isac are ready to start this new program.

“I’m excited but mostly on the hands-on things like learning how to drive the simulation and everything,” said Bustamante.

