WWII soldier's remains return home after identification

TULSA, Okla. — An unknown soldier from WWII was recently identified and his remains made the trip from overseas to the Tulsa International Airport.

U.S Army Air Force Staff Sgt. David E. Holeman is said to have died on July 19, 1942, according to the prison camp and historical records in Manila, Philippines. During the war, he was placed in a prisoner-of-war camp after the Bataan Death March where he died along with 2,500 other soldiers.

Holeman's remains were buried in a grave known as Common Grave 312 until they were exhumed and placed in U.S. custody at a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila.

In 1947 there were attempts to identify remains, identifying only twelve people while the rest we deemed unidentifiable.

In 2018 the remains of Common Grave 312 were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii where new attempts at identification were underway.

Holeman's remains were identified using DNA analysis as well as anthropological evidence.

As Holeman made the journey back home, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association pulled together to create a special welcome.

On Tuesday Holeman was welcomed by a large crowd and was escorted by the CVMA to his final resting place in Independence, Kansas.

Funeral services for Staff Sgt. Holeman will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at The First Church of the Nazarene, 3835 County Rd. 3900, Independence, Kansas 67301, with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Kansas.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --