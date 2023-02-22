World’s first art therapy pod being installed in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UK-based artist Freya Sewell calls herself a futurist designer. While she’s worked with a lot of art mediums, lately she’s focused on creating and installing pods.

Now, she’s in Tulsa this week to install a new art therapy pod for the nonprofit organization Art 4orms. The organization combines art and wellness by providing free after-school classes for north Tulsa public school students.

“We have a focus on serving north Tulsa because of the inequity we see for black and brown students,” said Ebony Easily, founder of Art 4orms.

The pods are felt-based and include cut-outs, special lighting and projectors that tie in elements of nature. There are group pods as well as individual pods.

“We wanted to create a space that would allow the kids to go somewhere new, go on adventure, and explore new space,” said Sewell.

Ebony was inspired to commission Sewell after seeing her work elsewhere.

Certified art therapists will be added to the program once the pods are installed. The pods will initially only be available to students.

Easily says they eventually plan to open them up for sessions for the public.

Studies show art therapy can help reduce anxiety and depression. And art classes are dwindling, particularly in Oklahoma. A recent study found 30% of districts don’t offer fine arts classes of any kind. Oklahoma lost more than a thousand art programs in a four-year period.

