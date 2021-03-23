Women's History Month: Sandy Garrett

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

We can all learn a thing or two from Sandy Garrett. The Muskogee native was the first woman to hold the office of Oklahoma superintendent, a position she held for 20 years. She was also the second most tenured chief state school officer in the nation.

Among her many accomplishments, Garrett is well known for the development of pre-K programs throughout the state. She is a member of the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame.

