Women's History Month: Sandy Garrett

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.
We can all learn a thing or two from Sandy Garrett. The Muskogee native was the first woman to hold the office of Oklahoma superintendent, a position she held for 20 years. She was also the second most tenured chief state school officer in the nation.
Among her many accomplishments, Garrett is well known for the development of pre-K programs throughout the state. She is a member of the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame.
Trending Stories:
- Biden calls for gun legislation following Boulder shooting, orders flags to be lowered
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Officials identify 10 victims, suspect in Colorado grocery store shooting
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Baby bison spotted at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter