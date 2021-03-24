Menu

Women's History Month: Reba McEntire

Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Invision/AP
American country music artist and actress Reba McEntire poses for a portrait, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire
Posted at 10:49 PM, Mar 23, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Reba McEntire was just 5 years old when she earned her first nickel as a singer performing "Jesus Loves Me."

The McAlester native would grow up to sell more than 56 million records and become one of country music's biggest superstars.

McEntire has won numerous awards, including 15 American Music Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

She is one of only four entertainers in history to receive the national achievement award from the U.S. Congress.

