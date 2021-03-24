Women's History Month: Reba McEntire

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Reba McEntire was just 5 years old when she earned her first nickel as a singer performing "Jesus Loves Me."

The McAlester native would grow up to sell more than 56 million records and become one of country music's biggest superstars.

McEntire has won numerous awards, including 15 American Music Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

She is one of only four entertainers in history to receive the national achievement award from the U.S. Congress.

