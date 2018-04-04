Woman's body found in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Rogers County Sheriffs Office said that a woman's body was found near Catoosa Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said two men were hiking when they came across the body off of Highway 66, just before you get to the Verdigris River.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office, deputies said.

Deputies said they are still investigating.

