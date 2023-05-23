Woman's body found in Delaware County creek identified

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority identified a woman who was found dead in Buffalo Creek Sunday morning.

The body was found around 3:45 a.m. Sunday by people at the river.

GRDA said she was found in six to eight feet of water with one leg stuck on a tree limb.

Her name was Ashely Renee Revia and she was 38 years old. GRDA said Revia was from Wyandotte.

GRDA officers said Revia was found in Buffalo Creek, near where it enters Elk River.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --