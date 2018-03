ROGERS COUNTY - Amy Worsham was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday morning for her part in the murder of Casey Adkins in August 2016.

Worsham entered a plea to second-degree murder.

Police said Worsham lured Adkins into a vehicle in Catoosa before he was shot and killed by Cory Keubler.

Keubler avoided the death penalty by entering a guilty plea to the murders of Adkins and Curtis Hergenrother in Tulsa.

Shawn Goddard still faces the death penalty for his alleged involvement in Adkins' murder.

