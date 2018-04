ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - A woman is expected to be OK after her car rolled over in Rogers County.

OHP says it happened about a mile west of Oologah on 390 Road.

Troopers say the driver swerved off the road before rolling over.

First responders took her to a Tulsa-area hospital, where she's listed in stable condition.

OHP says she was driving under the influence.

