Woman raped during home invasion in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- A brutal rape and home invasion on New Year's Day stunned a community in Claremore.

Denean Avery walks her dog Rile, daily on North Willow Drive in Claremore, and leaves the door unlocked while she's gone.

After hearing about the rape and home invasion right next door, she's going to lock down on security.

“I told my husband, 'we’re not leaving our doors unlocked at all anymore, you just don’t know what people are going to do,'" said Avery.

According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Julian Watson broke into the victim's home on New Year's Eve and stole money.

The next day he returned through the back door. When the victim came out from the bedroom after hearing a noise, he held her at knifepoint and raped her.

“A lady alone in her house attacked and injured, that’s really scary, I can’t believe that happens around here," said Avery.

Police say the woman knew of the man who attacked her because he visited her neighbor a lot, but she did not have any type of relationship with him.

Experts at the Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) in Tulsa categorize this as a stranger rape, which they say is fairly uncommon in the cases they see.

“About 34 percent were stranger assaults, the other were either acquaintances or family members who assaulted the victim," said Missy Iski, Vice President of Clinical Services for DVIS.

Reports say Watson told the woman he would kill her if she told police what happened.

Claremore police say Watson has no criminal past that they know of.

Fortunately the victim was able to identify him from a photo line up, which led to his arrest.

Watson faces multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

