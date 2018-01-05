Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in Tulsa
9:57 AM, Jan 5, 2018
TULSA--A woman has pleaded not guilty for her role in a deadly vehicle and motorcycle collision.
Prosecutors accuse Shanise Brown of negligent homicide.
According to court documents, in early November, Brown failed to yield onto a north Tulsa street, turning left directly in front of a motorcycle. Police say it happened near 46th Street North and Victor.
A witness told police that Brown used her cell phone while driving.
Officials say the cyclist was thrown off his bike, and suffered serious injuries.
He died a week later. Brown's next court date is February first.