Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in Tulsa

TULSA--A woman has pleaded not guilty for her role in a deadly vehicle and motorcycle collision.

Prosecutors accuse Shanise Brown of negligent homicide.

According to court documents, in early November, Brown failed to yield onto a north Tulsa street, turning left directly in front of a motorcycle. Police say it happened near 46th Street North and Victor.

A witness told police that Brown used her cell phone while driving.

Officials say the cyclist was thrown off his bike, and suffered serious injuries.

He died a week later. Brown's next court date is February first.

