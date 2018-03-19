TULSA -- A woman, who claimed an apartment complex took her money without her ever signing a lease, got her $350 back Monday.

A troubled apartment complex in south Tulsa made headlines after Orlanda Curtis claimed the Brixton Square apartments took her money without ever signing a lease.

“I want them to be investigated and for everybody to know this is what they're doing to people like myself,” Curtis said.

Curtis had been saving her disability checks to find a place she can call her own. She thought she'd found a good deal at the Brixton Square apartments, so she put down a deposit with two money orders.

“It was $150 dollars for the deposit, and $200 for the rent,” Curtis said. “I did not sign a lease at all, and I was told they were not going to do anything with these money orders until I signed a lease."

After some research, Curtis said she realized the apartment complex didn't have the best reviews so she went to get her money back.

“They gave me money orders that had already been cashed in their names, and there's no way this money can be refunded to these money orders,” she said.

Curtis was even given a receipt with the refund but still hasn't received her money.

“I don't have $350 dollars to just give away,” Curtis said. “I only get $700 a month,” she said.

Management also gave her a number to call if she were to have any questions, however no one answers. In fact, the voicemail isn’t even set up, and leaving a message is not an option.

2 Works for You walked Curtis over to the leasing office, with documents in hand to try to resolve the issue, but was met with immediate opposition. A man inside the leasing office locked the door, and yelled at our team to get off the property.

Meanwhile, Curtis is out $350.

“I can see if I was rich and had money just to throw away but I don't have it to throw away, i'm just barely making a living,” Curtis said.

She is now taking refuge in a homeless shelter downtown until she can get her money back. She has also filed a police report.

The Brixton Square Apartments are owned by the same management company as Fulton Plaza. The Fulton Plaza apartment complex recently lost its Section 8 approval from HUD after tenants lived without heat for months when a broiler broke. Thirty-six units were condemned.

La Fortune Properties, LLC owns Brixton Square, Fulton Plaza and Magnolia Manor. 2 Works for You has reached out to the company several times, but has never received a call back.

