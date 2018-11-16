Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting

TULSA - Tulsa Police are looking for clues after a woman was shot inside her south Tulsa apartment Friday.

Officers were called to the Pheasant Run complex near 71st and Lewis.

Police said the woman was shot in the foot, but she is expected to be OK.

Police said they also found shell casings and damage to the woman's window and door.

