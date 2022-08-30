Woman hospitalized after being shot in the neck in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One woman is in the hospital recovering after an overnight shooting at an east Tulsa apartment complex.

Police received calls of shots fired around 10 p.m. Monday evening at the Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett.

Officers say they believe a male suspect fired shots into one specific apartment unit. During the shooting, a bullet went through either a wall or a door and struck a 26-year-old woman in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. She is expected to be okay as medical staff tells TPD they don't believe her injuries are life-threatening.

There is currently no word on a suspect, but authorities detained a 28-year-old man they believe is the victim's boyfriend. The man was eventually arrested, but not in connection to the shooting.

“It was very strange because there was a big duffle bag left in the parking lot and when we opened the duffle bag, it had his ID in there, it had mail and it had a weapon inside it, but that weapon wasn’t the one that was used in the shooting," says Sgt. Edel Rangel with Tulsa police.

Rangel says they also found drugs in the bag and the man is now facing charges of possession of both a firearm and drugs.

At this time, TPD tells 2 News there is only one witness, a neighbor, and they are cooperating with the police. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are waiting to speak with the victim until she is in stable condition and ready to speak.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

