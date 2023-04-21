Woman found dead, house fire under investigation in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A house fire is under investigation after a woman's body was found inside the west Tulsa home.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Thursday night near West 61st and South Union. The fire department says the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The victims family told 2 News her name was Ashley Corona, and they don't believe her death was an accident.

"From what I could tell, it looks like a struggle with someone and based on the investigators, it looks like it was intentional. I noticed the hole in the wall and it looks like a couple of things were thrown around," said her uncle, Marquis Fuentes.

The Tulsa Fire Marshal along with the Tulsa Police Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

The medical examiner will determine how she died.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

