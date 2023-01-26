Woman found dead at Tulsa RV park, one person arrested

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at an RV park on Thursday morning.

Several Tulsa police officers responded to a call near Mingo RV Park near Admiral and North 97th East Ave around 9 a.m. Police say a woman's coworkers went to check on her and found her dead with obvious signs of trauma.

"What happened was those coworkers came here to this trailer and when they went to the trailer found a body inside the trailer and that there’s a deceased individual in there and we haven’t made identification yet and we definitely have notified her next of kin right now," said Tulsa Police Capt. Meulenberg.

Police found the person suspected in the killing in Wagoner and arrested them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

