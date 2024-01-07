Woman found dead at apartment near 19th and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead at an apartment near 19th and Memorial on January 6.

Police say neighbors called and reported they didn’t see the woman outside the apartment, which is something she usually did.

Neighbors also told officers that her dog spent the night outside instead of being taken in and heard a domestic type of disturbance at the apartment yesterday.

Officers were worried after speaking with witnesses and entered the apartment where they found her.



This is a developing story.

