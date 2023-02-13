Woman found dead after apartment fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died after an apartment fire in east Tulsa early Monday morning.

It happened at the Astoria Pointe apartment complex off 31st and South 129th East Ave. Tulsa police said a neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from an apartment below them. Tulsa fire responded and contained the fire.

They found a woman dead inside. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No one word yet on what the cause of the fire is. No one else was hurt or injured. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

