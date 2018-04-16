Woman finds urn full of ashes in Eufaula storage unit, wants to return urn to family

EUFAULA, Okla. -- A Green Country woman found an urn full of ashes inside a storage unit in Eufaula, and now she is looking for the family it belongs to.

It was a bizarre discovery for one Oklahoma woman after she purchased a storage unit full of items. Her hope is to refurbish or sell the materials she finds.

It’s a practice she and her husband have done for years. However, this time what she found inside her recently purchased storage unit had her shocked, upset, and also determined.

“I’ve never ran into this and I take it personal,” Kryston Vinson, the new owner of the unit said.

Vinson is in the business of “flipping.” She and her husband attend auctions for storage units, buying them sight unseen and hoping to find treasures inside to refurbish and sell. But her last storage unit purchase at Eufaula’s “All Dry Storage” business has her thinking this project may be her last.

“I started removing items from the unit, cleaning it out and found this bag,” Vinson said.

The bag reads, “Cancer Treatment Centers of America.” Inside the bag was an ornate “Biscotti” vase.

“I was teasing my husband and said ‘What if this is someone’s remains?’ And we were laughing about it,” Vinson said.

But that laughter quickly turned to shock.

“I was like no, this is heavy,” Vinson said. “It must be sand. So as we pulled on the bag a rope and a tag came up, and it has Heritage Crematory number 2279.”

She couldn't believe her eyes.

“I was shocked at first, and then I was sad,” Vinson said. “I thought ‘How can someone leave remains in a storage unit?”

She tried contacting the crematory listed on the tag, but no luck. And the storage business said the previous owner cannot be contacted.

“Because I’ve come in, I’ve purchased it and now it belongs to me… is what the storage unit manager said,” Vinson said.

It is a burden Vinson said has turned into a mission to find who the urn belongs to.

“You know, lives matter,” Vinson said. “And this is someone that deserves respect, not to be put in a storage unit and left there.”

The stories the urn holds, are a true mystery, but Vinson said one thing is for certain, whomever, or whatever, is inside the urn deserves a final resting place.

Vinson is hoping someone recognizes the vase and comes forward. She said she is willing to do whatever it takes to return it to the family.

