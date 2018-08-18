Woman finds bugs in dog food

CLAREMORE, Okla. - A putrid find by a Green Country woman who found bugs coming from her dogs' food which made them sick.

Linda Compton loves her two dachshunds Rider and Missy

"It gets warm and here they come," Compton said.

Linda is talking about bugs found in Rider and Missy's dog food.

"I told my husband we were being invaded," Compton said. "I told him we've got little black bugs because I keep my food sealed in a can. They crawled out of it. Every time I fed them they'd get in the dog food.

Compton says the brand Purina Pro Plan is her dogs' favorite brand.

"Rider is just a finicky eater," Compton said.

But now after dealing with this several times, she's feeding her dachshunds with her own home-cooked food.

A year ago, Purina sent the following response to Linda:

"Based on your description, we believe a grain insect came into contact with the product, which can occur in any food product in the marketplace. Grain insects can infiltrate almost any container, except glass or metal with a tight fitting lid. Knowing that grain insects are an issue with all pet food products, we take numerous steps to ensure they don't come into contact with our products."

Linda says Purina did refund her last year when this happened the first time and one of the stores in Claremore did as well.

Purina released the following statement to 2 Works for You:

“We are very sorry Ms. Compton had this experience. We never want a pet owner to have an unsatisfactory experience with our product and we will work with her to help make things right. Quality and safety come first at Purina. We make our products at our own facilities and follow strict procedures, sanitation rules and manufacturing processes. During production, all ingredients are subjected to high temperatures and pressure, which ensures there are no insects. We take Ms. Compton’s report seriously and we’ll work with her to make the situation right. In addition, our quality assurance team is investigating and initiating checks at the retailers and throughout the supply chain to ensure the quality meets our standards. We’re pet owners and pet lovers too, and the foods we make for her pets are the same foods we feed ours.”’

Linda said she wants fellow dog owners to check their pets' food.

"Check your dog food," Compton said. "If you see bugs check your dog food because that's where it's coming from."

