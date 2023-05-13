Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman fatally falls off the rear of a motorcycle

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 15:22:42-04

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died after falling off the rear of a motorcycle Saturday morning near east pine and peoria. She fell off after it began raining and her head hit the pavement.

She passed after being taken to the hospital around 1 a.m.

Witnesses said the man driving the motorcycle stayed with her until crews arrived then left. Officers have not been able to contact the motorcyclist.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7