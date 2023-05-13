Woman fatally falls off the rear of a motorcycle

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died after falling off the rear of a motorcycle Saturday morning near east pine and peoria. She fell off after it began raining and her head hit the pavement.

She passed after being taken to the hospital around 1 a.m.

Witnesses said the man driving the motorcycle stayed with her until crews arrived then left. Officers have not been able to contact the motorcyclist.

