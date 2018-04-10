Woman dies in Owasso car accident

OWASSO - Owasso police said a woman has died after a car accident Tuesday morning.

Police said at 7:32 a.m. officers arrived to a car accident on East 116th Street North near Mingo for a multi-car accident.

Officers said a woman in one of the vehicles died at the scene.

Police said 116th Street between Mingo and Garnett in both directions will be closed for several hours as they investigate the wreck.

