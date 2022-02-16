Woman dies after saving man from Lake Sahoma

SAPULPA, Okla. — On Friday February 11th, Dana Cothran was doing what she loved, fishing.

“I think she actually liked it better than I did,” said her husband Russell Cothran.

“I’d be lazy and she’d be telling me suck it up buttercup, come on.”

She was at her normal dock on Lake Sahoma around noon, when an 81-year-old man fell into the water.

Witnesses say Dana jumped in the water to rescue the man. After getting to shore, witnesses say Dana was talking for a bit before she passed out.

An ambulance was called and rushed her to the hospital.

Dana passed away on Sunday from what her husband says was cardiac arrest.

“Her purpose was to help others even at the risk of losing her life. That was my wife,” said Cothran.

Russell and Dana Cothran were married for 32 years.

“I would’ve stayed with her 24 hours a day. 24/7. I didn’t want to be away from her," said Cothran.

Russell said he married one of the most fabulous women in the world. He said Dana was his soul mate.

“My life, my breathe, everything. She was my everything,” said Cothran.

Russell said to know Dana was to know the purest form of love.

“A person who would dive into the water to save another human being without thinking about the cost of her own life…that’s a pretty amazing woman,” said Cothran.

